Everyone hates iPhone autocorrect. An update fixes one of the biggest problems.

I was worried my fine motor skills were failing. Over the past few years, my texts have become rife with mangled words and strange punctuation. When did I become such a terrible iPhone typist?
I was worried my fine motor skills were failing. Over the past few years, my texts have become rife with mangled words and strange punctuation. When did I become such a terrible iPhone typist?
Apparently, I wasn’t the only one. I’ve heard from countless readers, especially within the past year, complaining about typos. Lots and lots of typos.
Apparently, I wasn’t the only one. I’ve heard from countless readers, especially within the past year, complaining about typos. Lots and lots of typos.
Then, in Apple’s latest software iOS 26.4, an update made me think the errors weren’t totally our fault: “Improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly.”
Finally! After years of glaring typing issues, Apple is acknowledging there was a problem. But does iOS 26.4 really offer a fix?
I put the new update to the test, and I have good and bad news: The improvement is real, but it only fixes some of our autocorrect woes. Maybe even better news: I have some tips for you to solve some of those issues yourself.
A fix for fast typers
In 2007, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the multi-touch smartphone keyboard, touting how fast it was to type on compared with the BlackBerry’s physical keys.
Only thing: After nearly two decades, we’ve gotten faster too.
If you have fingers of fury, you might have experienced more nonsensical word salads lately. Turns out, it was a bug. When you tapped on a character while typing quickly, the key “paddle” would sometimes expand, but no character would appear in the text box, an Apple spokeswoman said. The missing letters hampered autocorrect’s ability to guess what you were trying to type.
Apple’s release of iOS 26.4 last week remedies the ghost-letter problem. I ran tests on the new software alongside an iPhone running an older iOS version.
I mustered my best keystroke maestro and pushed the limits of my texting speed.
I typically ran into the bug when typing at my fastest, or after a long string of mistyped letters. In one test, I intended to type “because we” and the keyboard failed to insert the “w.”
The iPhone running 26.4 produced fewer errors, but only marginally. The new update still produced some single-word mess-ups, while the older software had more gibberish phrases. Both devices got most words right.
During testing, I ran into another maddening keyboard quirk, where I tapped the right letters but iOS spit out the wrong ones. I would type “p” and “o” would appear. My editor says he has the same problem with certain letters. The Apple spokeswoman said this issue is unrelated to the bug iOS 26.4 addresses.
The new software is a modest typing upgrade. However, autocorrect still runs on the same machine-learning models the company introduced in 2024 with Apple Intelligence, the spokeswoman said.
Which means some fumbles remain fumbles on my phone: “Fog” occasionally becomes “dog” and tennis star Carlos Alcaraz unfairly earns the surname Alcatraz.
‘Help, Pleaae’
Three years ago, Apple overhauled autocorrect to look at overall sentence context. It also observes your writing and adjusts words accordingly, which alleviates the widely loathed “ducking” problem for fans of profanity.
The predictive text is supposed to learn your style and improve over time, but depending on the fixes you do or don’t accept, it can learn incorrect spellings in place of correct ones.
When Denver-based writer David Obuchowski types “please,” iOS autocorrects it, inexplicably, to “Pleaae.” A search in Messages shows Obuchowski has sent the typo over 50 times since last November, at times in deeply personal conversations. “I’m mortified,” he said.
“There was a point where you could be kind of sloppy with your typing and it would generally get it,” he said. “Now, you could be careful and it’s still going to corrupt your words.”
Mariel Loveland, a singer-songwriter in New York, said one autocorrect fail has become a long-running gag among musicians. “Tour” becomes “your,” which is problematic when Loveland is on tour—and sending updates to loved ones.
I tried it myself and sure enough, “Tour is great” became “Your is great.”
She experiences other flubs on a daily basis. “I look drunk to my friends and colleagues,” Loveland said.
The Apple spokeswoman said users’ common spelling errors might cause some autocorrect issues. She said unique vocabulary can become part of your personal dictionary, an invisible file that logs your typing behavior.
What you can do
The fix in iOS 26.4 is worth the update, but there are more tricks you should try to reclaim your keyboard.
Reset your personal dictionary. You can’t edit this but you can wipe it. In Settings, search “Reset iPhone” then tap “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”Build your own autocorrect. In Settings, search “Keyboard” and tap “Text Replacement.” “Yoi” is one of my most common typos, because my finger lands on “i” instead of “u.” I added “yoi” as a shortcut that will turn to “you.”Add proper nouns to Contacts. I don’t have Carlos Alcaraz’s digits but he is now in my address book, solving my biggest gripe during the Grand Slams.Undo autocorrect fails. When the software makes a correction, you’ll see an underlined word. Tap that word to revert the correction and teach the model to not make that edit in the future.
And until the software catches up to our thumbs, the best defense against typos is decidedly low-tech: Read your message before you hit Send.
Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com