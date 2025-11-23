Everyone is talking about the ‘affordability crisis.’ It can’t be solved.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Nov 2025, 06:10 pm IST
Summary
President Trump and New York Mayor-elect Mamdani both campaigned on affordability, but the issue is amorphous and poorly defined.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump has been looking for someone to blame for all the “affordability crisis" chatter that is dragging on his presidency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story