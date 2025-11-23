Everyone is talking about the ‘affordability crisis.’ It can’t be solved.

There is nothing any elected official can do to “solve" the affordability crisis reliably. As Biden learned, the people as a whole don’t want lower inflation (i.e., prices to rise more slowly); they want prices to fall. Trump promised they would. Overall prices haven’t fallen and almost certainly won’t. For prices merely to stop rising for a year (i.e., an inflation rate of zero), would probably require a deep recession. Overall prices haven’t fallen materially since the Great Depression.