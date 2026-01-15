Everything they need to know about Venezuela they learned from ‘Jack Ryan’

That scene has gone viral and prompted many to ask whether its creators predicted the future six years before American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the U.S. to face federal drug trafficking charges. One Instagram reel of the clip got 40 million views in two days and has fueled a resurgence of interest in the Prime Video series, which ended after season four in 2023. More than a week after the news, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" remains in the top 10 most watched shows on the Amazon.com streaming service.