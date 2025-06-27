Everything we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, and Lauren Sánchez, an Emmy-winning TV host and pilot, are celebrating their nuptials this weekend in a three-day Venetian wedding extravaganza. Local vendors, from water-taxi providers to pastry shops to traditional glassblowers, are embracing the event as a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity. Other residents have protested, unwilling to let their city become a playground for the rich.

Bezos and Sánchez arrived in Venice on Wednesday, and guests have been trickling into the city; yachts and private jets abound. Here’s what to expect as the weekend of celebrations unfolds, according to press accounts, local officials and the wedding planners.

When does the wedding start?

The wedding festivities are expected to begin on Thursday with a casual welcome event next to the Gothic church of Madonna dell’Orto.

On Friday, Bezos and Sánchez plan to exchange vows at the San Giorgio Maggiore Basilica on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore. The ceremony is expected to feature a performance from Matteo Bocelli, the son of acclaimed Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.

Their wedding reception will take place on Saturday at the Arsenale, a fortified medieval shipyard. The reception was originally supposed to happen in Scuola Grande Della Misericordia, a Renaissance-era building in the center of the city, but the venue changed because of security concerns.

Who is coming?

While fewer than 200 guests are anticipated to attend the festivities, the guest list remains largely unknown. But several high-profile attendees have already touched down in Venice.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children were photographed arriving at the St. Regis Hotel on Wednesday. Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg were photographed in the city the same day. (Von Furstenberg has a home in Venice.) Sánchez’s ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, his wife, October Gonzalez, who is Sánchez’s friend, and their family are also in Italy, according to posts on social media.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom arrived in Venice on Thursday.

A yacht belonging to Amazon investor Bill Miller was docked in the city this week.

Eva Longoria and Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson, who attended Sánchez’s bachelorette party in May, are expected to attend the wedding. Katy Perry, who also attended the bachelorette party, won’t be attending as she is on tour.

Other potential guests include Bill Gates, Mick Jagger and Leonardo DiCaprio.

What have guests been told about gifts?

In a note to guests adorned with drawings of feathers, shooting stars and butterflies, the couple stated clearly that they want no gifts.

How much will all of this cost?

Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region, of which Venice is part, told reporters this week that the celebrations would cost “at least €40 million," or around $46 million.

How has Venice responded?

Local government officials and business owners view the week’s celebration as fertile ground for economic opportunities.

Most supplies, services and products for the wedding are coming from Venetian vendors. Rosa Salva, a historic family pastry and catering business, will fill goody bags with traditional sweets like little cornmeal and raisin treats called zaletti cookies. Laguna B, a design studio crafting handblown glassware, has also created pieces for the wedding.

Venetian officials are hoping the event leads to longer-term investments by Bezos and his affluent guests.

Activists feel differently.

While Venice’s economy depends entirely on tourism, some locals say it has disrupted their lives. They express disdain at being subject to the whims of the incoming rich visitors.

Many Venetians also believe Amazon is responsible for driving out local businesses that serve the needs of city residents. Earlier this month, with chants of “No Space for Bezos," some locals protested the wedding. While they had initially planned to protest outside of the wedding’s venues this weekend, they are now holding a march instead near a train station. The group has broadened its focus, too, with a new slogan: “No Space for Bezos, no Space for War," a reference to the wars in Iran and Gaza.

What does the couple have to say?

Lanza & Baucina, the firm responsible for organizing the wedding, said that its clients and the company were committed to minimizing disruptions to the city.

“We have always acknowledged the wider debate and critical issues surrounding the city’s future, and from the outset our client has been honored to support the city and its all-important lagoon through nonprofit organizations and associated projects," Lanza & Baucina said in a statement.

The couple wrote in a note to guests that they were donating to three charities that support the city on behalf of their guests.

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come," the couple wrote to guests.

Write to Helena Getahun-Hawkins at helena.getahun-hawkins@wsj.com