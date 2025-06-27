Everything we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
The billionaire Amazon founder is getting married this weekend in a three-day celebration in Venice.
Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, and Lauren Sánchez, an Emmy-winning TV host and pilot, are celebrating their nuptials this weekend in a three-day Venetian wedding extravaganza. Local vendors, from water-taxi providers to pastry shops to traditional glassblowers, are embracing the event as a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity. Other residents have protested, unwilling to let their city become a playground for the rich.