Everything you need to know about the SpaceX trading debut

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to make its stock-market debut Friday in the largest IPO ever—and perhaps the most closely watched. The company sold an outsize portion of the offering to individuals. Its performance Friday will be a crucial gauge of investor appetite for mega-offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic expected later this year.
The rocket maker, which derives most of its revenue from its satellite internet unit and has a nascent artificial-intelligence business, will trade under the ticker “SPCX.” It sold 555.6 million shares at $135 each, raising about $75 billion in a deal that valued the company at roughly $1.77 trillion.
When will shares open for trading?
SpaceX executives are set to ring the Nasdaq’s opening bell in New York City, but shares in buzzy initial public offerings don’t tend to start trading until later in the day.