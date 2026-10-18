Expect violent protests to erupt in France again

It looks probable that the polarisation of public debate and the politicisation of the street will intensify over the next six months—and probably beyond. Were voters in 2027 to hand the keys to the Elysée Palace to Ms Le Pen, the favorite in the polls for more than the past year, it could prompt a new round of protests on the left. Divisive legislative elections are due after the presidential vote. Moreover, in contrast to the gilets jaunes protests, when Mr Macron had the fiscal space to write cheques to help calm things down, France’s public finances are in a dire state, and the bond markets are jittery. The government’s budget deficit is expected to be 5.4% of GDP this year, one of the highest in the euro zone. France is now paying more to borrow than Italy or Greece, and this year will spend more on servicing its debt than on either education or defence.