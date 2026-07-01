Extreme heat is coming. The electric grid and data centres could see strains.

A “dome” of extreme heat will send temperatures soaring in the central and eastern U.S. starting on Wednesday. More than 200 million people live in areas where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. These events can be deadly. They aim-42100508
A similar heat wave in Europe has already had severe impacts on power infrastructure over the past week. France has reduced output at its nuclear reactors, because the rivers where it discharges water used to cool the reactors are already too hot. Discharging more warm water into already-hot rivers is against environmental rules. France gets 70% of its power from nuclear energy, and is a linchpin of Europe’s broader electricity grid, exporting power to countries throughout the region.
In the U.S., nuclear operators have also had to reduce output or shut down in the past because of extreme heat. Other sources of power are also vulnerable to heat waves. Natural gas turbines “become about 25% less efficient in hot weather,” according to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, part of the Department of Energy. Turbines need oxygen to burn gas, but hot air tends to be thinner, reducing the efficiency of the turbines.