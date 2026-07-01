Extreme heat is coming. The electric grid and data centres could see strains.

A similar heat wave in Europe has already had severe impacts on power infrastructure over the past week. France has reduced output at its nuclear reactors, because the rivers where it discharges water used to cool the reactors are already too hot. Discharging more warm water into already-hot rivers is against environmental rules. France gets 70% of its power from nuclear energy, and is a linchpin of Europe’s broader electricity grid, exporting power to countries throughout the region.