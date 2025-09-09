Faith in god-like large language models is waning
That may be good news for AI laggards like Apple
WHEN TECH folk talk about the lacklustre progress of large language models (LLMs), they often draw an analogy with smartphones. The early days of OpenAI’s ChatGPT were as revolutionary as the launch of Apple’s iPhone in 2007. But advances on the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) have started to look akin to ho-hum phone upgrades rather than genuine breakthroughs. GPT-5, OpenAI’s latest model, is a case in point. It has generated even less buzz than is expected from the iPhone 17, Apple’s newest release, which is due to be unveiled on September 9th.