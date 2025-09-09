Faith in god-like large language models is waning

SLMs may become still more attractive as businesses deploy more AI agents. A little-noticed paper published in June by Nvidia Research, the chipmaker’s investigations arm, states boldly that “small, rather than large, language models are the future of agentic AI." It notes that currently most agents are powered by LLMs, hosted by cloud service providers. The investment pouring into AI-related cloud infrastructure suggests that the market assumes that LLMs will remain the engines of agentic AI.The paper challenges that assumption, arguing that SLMs are sufficiently powerful to handle agentic tasks, and more economical (for instance, a 7bn-parameter model can be ten to 30 times cheaper to run than a model up to 25 times bigger). It says that SLMs may lead to a “Lego-like" approach to building agents, with firms using small, specialised experts, rather than one monolithic LLM intelligence.