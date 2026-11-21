The Securities and Exchange Commission is accusing eight entities believed to be operating overseas with using social media and fake crypto trades to defraud investors out of $37 million.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is accusing eight entities believed to be operating overseas with using social media and fake crypto trades to defraud investors out of $37 million.
The SEC’s civil complaint accuses four of the defendants of posing as investment advisors who recruited clients through social media ads, directing would-be investors to WhatsApp chats where they touted their expertise in the stock market and developing customized investment plans.
The SEC’s civil complaint accuses four of the defendants of posing as investment advisors who recruited clients through social media ads, directing would-be investors to WhatsApp chats where they touted their expertise in the stock market and developing customized investment plans.
“Virtually everything the advisor defendants represented about themselves and their expertise was a lie, and those material misstatements powered the scheme,” the SEC says in its complaint. It is seeking an injunction and disgorgement of the money the commission says the defendants stole from the victims.
The SEC alleges that the perpetrators worked in pairs, with one purported investment advisor working in concert with a bogus crypto-trading platform. The communications with victims began as advice on trading U.S. stocks, but then the so-called advisors began touting crypto assets that they said could outperform the market. They enticed investors to cash out of equities, retirement accounts, and real property and invest the money through the crypto platform that was paired with the fake advisor, according to the complaint.
The SEC doesn’t name any individuals as defendants in its complaint. The eight entities, grouped as the purported advisors and crypto exchanges that the SEC says worked together, are: Advisor WeChat Capital and Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance; HB Wealth Advisors and IdeaCrypto Exchange; Convergent Wealth Advisors and RealSimple Crypto Exchange; and Associated Wealth Advisors and Essential Crypto Exchange.
Court records don’t indicate that any of the defendants has retained a lawyer. WeChat Associated Wealth Advisors didn’t immediately respond to an email sent to an address included in a 2024 press release. Emails sent to addresses included in news releases for Associated Wealth Advisors and Essential Crypto Exchange were returned as undeliverable. Websites for some of the entities render as blank pages. The commission says it believes they were operated by individuals “most likely located abroad.”
In announcing the charges, the SEC said it received assistance in its investigation from regulators in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Switzerland, among others.
The entities were each purportedly based in Colorado, the same state associated with two defendants the SEC recently charged with operating a large Ponzi scheme, which the commission also says was likely a front for a foreign operation. In August, the SEC separately brought charges against 38 Colorado entities for allegedly trying to pass themselves off as legitimate investment advisors, saying that at least some of them appeared to be operating overseas.
Like those entities, two of the defendants in the most recent case allegedly made false claims in Form ADV regulatory filings, including identifying themselves as advisors to funds and listing fictitious individuals as points of contact.
The SEC says that each purported advisor/crypto-exchange pairing operated for about six months, from August 2024 through May 2026.
“During the six-month segments the respective adviser/platform pairs lured sometimes hundreds of investors, succeeded in recommending millions of dollars in investments—mostly in fake crypto assets—misappropriated millions of dollars of investor money, then essentially disappeared,” the SEC says. “With the abandonment and disappearance of one advisor/platform pair, a succeeding one appeared and the theft of investor money began anew.”