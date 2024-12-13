Fall of Syrian regime exposes limits of Russia’s global ambitions

In Syria, Russia’s air and naval bases have served not only as Moscow’s interface with Syrian allies Iran and Hezbollah, but as a regional bridgehead to funnel troops, mercenaries and arms across the Mediterranean to Africa. Russia’s foothold in Syria was cemented by its 2015 bombing campaign that saved Bashar al-Assad, and forced Washington, Israel and the Gulf states to reckon with the Kremlin as a new power player in the region. But Moscow didn’t unleash a similar level of air power against the rebel offensive that overthrew the Syrian dictator this month.