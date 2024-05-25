Far from the protests, some students try to meet in the middle

But they have few constructive outlets for political discussion in a campus atmosphere dominated by extremes and activist fervor. As the students here chatted about current events, their frustration with their political choices was apparent, but so was their yearning for an alternative to the militancy that has consumed so many of their peers. Most were in middle school when Donald Trump was first elected in 2016 and in high school during the pandemic dislocations and social-justice protests of 2020. Having come of age in a time of toxic polarization, their young lives marked by violent disagreements that have torn apart families and communities, they were hungry for some sort of constructive engagement—an idea so exotic that just taking baby steps toward it felt scary.