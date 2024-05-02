Fate of Gaza cease-fire talks hangs on two hard-liners: Netanyahu and Sinwar
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 May 2024, 07:56 PM IST
SummaryThe calculations of both men, whose strategies leave little room for compromise, pose a challenge for the Biden administration effort to free hostages.
The fate of a deal that would free Israeli hostages and stop the war in Gaza is now in the hands of two leaders whose future is at stake in the war: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’s top leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.
