Fate of Gaza cease-fire talks hangs on two hard-liners: Netanyahu and Sinwar

Sinwar, who Israel believes is hiding in Hamas’s tunnels deep underneath Gaza, has so far survived Israel’s heavy bombardment and believes he can hold out even if Israel launches its threatened assault on the city of Rafah, according to Arab negotiators dealing with him and analysts. He too could be indicted by the ICC. And his ultimate aim is to secure the release of hundreds if not thousands of Palestinian prisoners in a swap for the hostages and secure a deal to definitively end the war to ensure Hamas’s survival. Sinwar is expected to reject any deal that doesn’t include a credible path to ending the war.