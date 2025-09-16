FBI Director Kash Patel is on the hot seat—and eager to fight back

Some current and former FBI officials say Patel has sent the bureau into turmoil and is more concerned with his public persona and the perks of office than he is with overseeing its day-to-day operations. The view among Patel’s internal critics that he isn’t up for the job hardened last week when he told his 1.8 million X followers that a suspect in the Kirk shooting had been captured, raising hopes of a quick arrest, only to backtrack about two hours later, saying the person had been released after questioning.