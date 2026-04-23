Factories in parts of Asia and Europe have reported a pickup in activity as they rushed to meet orders placed by customers anxious to avoid price hikes and shortages should the conflict in the Middle East prove long-lasting, according to business surveys released Thursday.
Fear Of Shortages Boost Global Factories, But Eurozone Activity Declines
SummaryFrance, Japan and India recorded a pickup in factory output, but Germany is experiencing a sharp decline in services activity and a slowdown in manufacturing.
Factories in parts of Asia and Europe have reported a pickup in activity as they rushed to meet orders placed by customers anxious to avoid price hikes and shortages should the conflict in the Middle East prove long-lasting, according to business surveys released Thursday.
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