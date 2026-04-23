Fear Of Shortages Boost Global Factories, But Eurozone Activity Declines

Factories in parts of Asia and Europe have reported a pickup in activity as they rushed to meet orders placed by customers anxious to avoid price hikes and shortages should the conflict in the Middle East prove long-lasting, according to business surveys released Thursday.
Factories in parts of Asia and Europe have reported a pickup in activity as they rushed to meet orders placed by customers anxious to avoid price hikes and shortages should the conflict in the Middle East prove long-lasting, according to business surveys released Thursday.
With the conflict in its seventh week, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, restricting transport of oil and natural gas and threatening the supply of a host of other raw materials, including those essential for fertilizers, and helium, which is crucial for chip making.
With the conflict in its seventh week, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, restricting transport of oil and natural gas and threatening the supply of a host of other raw materials, including those essential for fertilizers, and helium, which is crucial for chip making.
Surveys of purchasing managers compiled by S&P Global showed some businesses are trying to get ahead of anticipated shortages by stockpiling goods, leading to a pickup in factory output in a number of large economies including France, Japan, and India.
In Japan, manufacturers signaled the steepest rise in output for over 12 years in April.
“There were reports that some manufacturing firms boosted output due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the war in the Middle East and the potential for further supply chain disruptions,” said Annabel Fiddes, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
French manufacturing also recorded a surprise revival, with output rising at the fastest pace in 50 months, according to the surveys. In the eurozone as a whole, manufacturing activity hit an eight-month high.
That pickup in manufacturing helped boost overall business activity across those economies, despite the uncertainty caused by the conflict, which has weakened business and consumer confidence.
The main exception was Germany, where a sharp decline in services activity accompanied a slowdown in manufacturing.
Across the eurozone as a whole, the composite Purchasing Managers Index-a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors-fell to 48.6 from 50.7, reaching its lowest level in 17 months. A reading below 50.0 points to a decline in activity.