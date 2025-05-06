Fed confronts lose-lose scenario amid haphazard tariff rollout
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 May 2025, 06:55 AM IST
SummaryThe central bank is preparing for difficult judgments and emerging divisions regarding when to cut interest rates. Its two-day policy meeting is this week.
The haphazard rollout of President Trump’s tariff policy threatens to put the Federal Reserve in a lose-lose scenario: Navigate a recession or manage a period of stagflation.
