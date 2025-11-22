Fed divisions show Powell isn’t Trump’s biggest hurdle to a rate cut
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Nov 2025, 07:28 am IST
Summary
The president expects his next Fed chair to lower rates, but growing internal opposition shows the limits of a leadership change—and threatens to end decades of consensus.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump said this week he expects much lower interest rates once he can install a new Federal Reserve chair next May. Growing opposition to a December rate cut inside the central bank suggests he might not get his way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story