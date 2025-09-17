Fed divisions thrust Powell into uncharted territory
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Sept 2025, 07:11 am IST
Summary
This week’s Fed meeting is shaping up to be the strangest in years—and that’s not even counting the discussions about how much to cut rates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
This week’s Federal Reserve meeting is shaping up to be one of the strangest in years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story