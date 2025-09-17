Fed divisions thrust Powell into uncharted territory

This week’s Federal Reserve meeting is shaping up to be one of the strangest in years.

The Fed’s expected rate cut Wednesday may be straightforward, but Chair Jerome Powell must navigate contentious disagreements over future policy amid a spectacle over who will succeed him when his term ends in May.

The weirdness began even before the meeting started: On Monday night, Fed governor Lisa Cook secured a ruling from a federal appeals court, in a split 2-1 decision, that allowed her to attend the meeting. President Trump is trying to fire her for alleged mortgage misrepresentations.

Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Trump who isn’t resigning his White House position, Stephen Miran, was sworn into a vacancy on the Fed’s board on Tuesday morning after Senate Republicans confirmed him the night before. Miran had the oath administered by a federal judge from Atlanta, Elizabeth Branch, rather than Powell or another Fed governor, as is customary.

Analysts see the potential for Powell to face dissent on an anticipated quarter-percentage-point cut from both sides—from Trump-appointed officials including Miran who say tight policy risks needlessly slowing the economy, and from regional Fed bank presidents who are uneasy about stimulating the economy when inflation has stalled out well above the Fed’s target.

Stephen Miran, chairman of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, has joined the Fed’s board of governors.

Since becoming chair in 2018, Powell has faced three dissents at a policy meeting just once. In 2019, Fed officials were split over how and whether to cushion the economy against the possible side effects of Trump’s trade war with China. At their meeting that September, two Fed presidents voted against cutting rates at all, while another dissented in favor of a larger half-point reduction.

Trump has called on the Fed to lower rates substantially and for the board to “assume control" from Powell. While the Fed gets to make “their own choice" on rates, “they should listen to smart people like me," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has identified 11 potential candidates—including four who will attend this week’s meeting—to succeed Powell in May. The leadership contest threatens to complicate interpretation of whatever policy signals emerge from the meeting.

Wall Street analysts expect Miran and perhaps two other Trump-appointed Fed governors who are on that list—Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman—to dissent in favor of a larger cut. While three or more dissents would normally signal deep misgivings with the central bank’s leadership, at this meeting it could reflect instead the political theater involved with the succession contest.

“This is not a normal moment, because Trump is sort of having a beauty contest for the Fed chair," said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard economist who served as chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

Waller and Bowman dissented at the last policy meeting at the end of July in favor of cutting rates. Powell and his colleagues held rates steady at that meeting. Before July, the last time more than one governor dissented at a single meeting was more than 30 years ago. There haven’t been three dissents from governors since 1988.

Loretta Mester, who stepped down last year as president of the Cleveland Fed, said Waller and Bowman have laid out credible and genuine arguments for lowering rates faster than their colleagues have favored. But the succession contest and other fireworks risk fueling the impression that votes are politically motivated. “I’m distressed by it because that is a way of undermining the institution," Mester said.

Some Fed veterans see a new era dawning. “Depending on the composition of the Fed over the next year, we may have to get used to the idea, which is OK, that we’re going to have more dissent," said former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.

The policy statement that accompanies each Fed decision typically serves as the main vehicle for Powell to forge consensus among the 12 voters on the rate-setting committee—seven governors who have been appointed by presidents of both parties and five of 12 reserve bank presidents, who vote on a rotating basis.

Officials who don’t fully support the immediate decision sometimes stay within the majority to maintain their influence over the language that explains the decision or signals future moves. But when officials dissent—formally registering their disagreement—they can forfeit their ability to shape those crucial communications.

This institutional practice was captured by then-Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren during a contentious 2011 meeting where three officials opposed the majority’s decision to provide more economic stimulus. He argued for abandoning attempts to change the statement language in a more consensus-oriented direction as it became clear that the three weren’t going to support the decision. “There’s little reason to accommodate them," he said, according to transcripts of the meeting.

Waller has highlighted the drawbacks of reflexive, nonstrategic dissents. “If you were to go in and do kind of a jihadist, ‘I’m going to dissent at every single meeting no matter what happens,’ then you don’t even have to show up," he said in a July television interview. “So it is important to make sure that if you dissent, you do it carefully and you have the right reasons."

That dynamic could lead to a fluid situation this week. If more Trump appointees dissent to signal their preference for a larger rate cut, remaining officials who are more skeptical about the case for cuts could craft guidance about future moves that is more cautious than it otherwise might be.

The reverse is also true: If officials who dissented for cuts in July support Powell’s decision this time, they could gain more leverage over leaving breadcrumbs about future rate cuts.

Those carefully negotiated clues, together with Powell’s answers to questions at a postmeeting news conference, can in turn influence longer-term interest rates and asset prices more broadly.

