Fed faces growing split as weakening jobs market, inflation data test policy path
Summary
Recent speeches by Fed officials suggest a deepening divide over the future path of rate cuts.
The U.S. labor market’s weakening backdrop drove the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Sept. 17, the first policy easing of 2025. That’s after employers added just 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story