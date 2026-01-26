Fed independence is coming under attack. What it means for markets.

President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Federal Reserve, and on Fed Chair Jerome Powell in particular, will likely lead to higher inflation.

That’s the implication of a new study into the impact of presidential pressure on the Fed. Entitled “Fed-President Pressure Index," the study was conducted by Yosef Bonaparte, a finance professor at the University of Colorado at Denver’s Business School. Though he completed the study this past September, his findings have taken on greater urgency in the wake of the recent news about the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Powell, stemming from Powell’s testimony last year about the renovation of the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The White House has accused Powell of misleading Congress about the project.

The new study doesn’t focus on Trump’s pressure campaign in particular but on the impact of all pressure campaigns since 1980, whether occurring during Democratic or Republican presidencies. To quantify the magnitude of presidential pressure at any given time, Bonaparte counted the monthly number of articles in 10 major news sources that discussed tensions between the president and the Fed—an index he calls his Fed-President Pressure Index, or FPPI.

This index has fluctuated widely, as you can see in the chart below, reflecting the large historical swings in the intensity of presidential pressure on the Fed. The highest FPPI index over the past 45 years is more than 90 times higher than the lowest reading. Notable Fed pressure campaigns include ones in both Trump’s first and second terms, one during Joe Biden’s term, and two more during George W. Bush’s first and second terms.

Bonaparte measured the impact of FPPI increases on the federal-funds rate. He found that, other things being equal, higher FPPI levels are correlated with lower subsequent fed-funds rates than otherwise would have been recommended by the Fed. Another way of putting this, according to Bonaparte, is that “political pressure can push rates below what would be justified by macro fundamentals alone."

Not surprisingly, lower-than-justified interest rates can be inflationary, and Bonaparte found evidence of this as well. This tendency is especially noteworthy today given that, even before this month’s escalation of Trump’s campaign against Powell, the FPPI was already at or near record highs. Bonaparte has to wait until the end of January to calculate where the FPPI will stand for the month, but he says that it “very likely" will be at or near a historical high.

Ripple effects of elevated FPPI levels are also felt in the stock market, according to this new study. Bonaparte found that increases in the FPPI are correlated with increases in market volatility, especially among small-cap stocks.

Bonaparte’s broader conclusion from his research is that, in a contest between the president and the Fed, “the president usually wins," thereby “undermining Federal Reserve independence." Though this has very detrimental long-term consequences, Bonaparte was unable to measure just how harmful, since even his 45-year database isn’t long enough to measure the decadeslong impact of a compromised Fed on economic uncertainty, interest rates, inflation, and the foreign-exchange value of the U.S. dollar.

Still, Bonaparte says, we know enough that Congress should consider passing legislation to further protect the Fed’s independence.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to Barron’s. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be reached at mark@hulbertratings.com.

