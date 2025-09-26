Fed independence reaches its moment of truth as Supreme Court weighs Cook’s fate
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Sept 2025, 07:33 am IST
Summary
The court is poised to decide whether President Trump can remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s board, which former officials see as threat to central bank independence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook, a member of the central bank’s board of governors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story