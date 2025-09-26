Fed independence reaches its moment of truth as Supreme Court weighs Cook’s fate

For months, Trump has badgered Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues to lower rates. The pressure campaign escalated dramatically in August, when Trump said he would attempt to remove Cook, who has consistently voted with Powell. The president cited allegations that she misrepresented personal information about two mortgages she obtained the year before she became a Fed governor. Cook sued to block her firing, and her lawyers have argued that she should be allowed to stay at the Fed while her lawsuit proceeds.