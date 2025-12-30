Federal Reserve officials agreed to cut interest rates for a third and final time in 2025 at their meeting this month, but there were growing divisions over where policy heads next. That state of affairs, plus a confusing economic landscape, has put the focus on the minutes from the gathering, due to be made public on Tuesday.
Fed minutes could show how high the bar is for more rate cuts
SummaryMinutes from the Dec. 9-10 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee are due out at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
