Fed minutes may offer hints about future interest rate cuts
Summary
The minutes cover the Fed’s Sept. 16-17 policy meeting, where officials lowered rates by a quarter percentage point and signaled two more cuts by year-end.
The Federal Reserve could be inching toward two more interest-rate cuts this year, and Wednesday’s meeting minutes may show how the majority of officials are thinking about future rate cuts.
