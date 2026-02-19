Fed minutes reveal little appetite for rate cuts
Summary
Some officials favored more neutral language—pushing back against the prospect of reducing interest rates.
Federal Reserve officials signaled little appetite for reducing interest rates at their meeting last month, with most indicating they wanted to see further progress on inflation before considering any further cuts—a process that could take months.
