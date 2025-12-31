WASHINGTON—When the Federal Reserve met to cut interest rates this month, some officials said they were reluctant to support more easing in the near future, according to minutes of the meeting published Tuesday—a sign that further cuts could face resistance at the next meeting in January.
Fed minutes suggest caution about further cuts early next year
SummaryAt the December meeting, some officials backed holding rates steady ‘for some time.’
