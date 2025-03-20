Fed projections show economy radically changed by Trump’s election
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Mar 2025, 06:52 AM IST
SummaryNot long ago, Fed officials presumed that 2025 would simply be about getting to the soft landing.
The Federal Reserve’s first set of projections since Donald Trump’s inauguration underscored—in the central bank’s understated and technocratic fashion—just how much the president’s plans to press ahead with widespread tariffs have turned the economic outlook on its head.
