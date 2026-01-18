Fed turmoil is threatening dollar supremacy just as China pushes the Yuan
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Jan 2026, 10:15 am IST
Summary
Economists see a politicized central bank damaging investor confidence in the U.S. system while Beijing advances in globalizing its currency.
SINGAPORE—One potential beneficiary of the tug of war over the Federal Reserve’s independence: China.
