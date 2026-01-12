Federal Reserve received Justice Department subpoena threatening criminal indictment
The Fed received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department on Friday that threaten a criminal indictment relating to Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony last summer about the central bank’s building renovation project.
The Federal Reserve received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department on Friday that threaten a criminal indictment relating to Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony last summer about the central bank’s building renovation project, the Fed chair said in a video statement on Sunday night.