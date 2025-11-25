Fed’s Daly backs December rate cut, citing vulnerable labour market
Summary
The views of the San Francisco Fed president are significant because she has rarely deviated publicly from the position of Chair Jerome Powell.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she supports lowering interest rates at the central bank’s meeting next month because she sees a sudden deterioration in the job market as both more likely and harder to manage than an inflation flare-up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story