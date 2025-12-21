Fed’s Hammack is inflation-wary and prefers holding rates steady into the spring
Summary
The Cleveland Fed president, who will vote on rates in 2026, said she is taking November’s cooler inflation reading “with a grain of salt.”
Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she doesn’t see any need to change interest rates for several months after the central bank cut rates at its last three meetings.
