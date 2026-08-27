Fed’s Warsh has little room to falter at Jackson Hole

Warsh, who became Fed chairman in May, has been deliberately taciturn about his view of economic conditions, saying reduced Fed communication improves the market’s ability to interpret economic signals. While he has won plaudits on Wall Street and Main by insisting the Fed will return inflation to its long-held 2% annual target, he also roiled the stock and bond markets in July by refusing to explain, at a post-policy-meeting press conference, just how the Fed will make policy decisions under his leadership.