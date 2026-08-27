Fed’s Warsh has little room to falter at Jackson Hole

Markets have signaled to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh that they want more explicit guidance about how the U.S. central bank intends to restore price stability. If Warsh can’t supply answers on Friday in his keynote address at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., his credibility may fall victim to a crisis of his own making.
“Details, details, details: This is what investors are looking for, not consultant-speak,” said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.