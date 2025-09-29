FEMA is paralyzed. Disaster-torn communities are paying the price.
Scott Patterson , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 29 Sept 2025, 07:07 am IST
Summary
St. Louis’s tornado was months ago, but it’s still waiting for hundreds of millions in federal recovery funds to arrive. It’s part of Trump’s plan to shift responsibility to the states and shrink the agency.
Minutes after a mile-wide tornado struck this city on an otherwise beautiful day this spring, Ali Rand heard her husband shout as he surveyed the devastation surrounding their tony neighborhood of historical homes. “Everything is gone," Rand, 38, remembers him saying.
