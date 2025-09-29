FEMA is paralyzed. Disaster-torn communities are paying the price.

During a recent response exercise, which employees do regularly to prepare for a disaster, officials spent the bulk of the time figuring out how many spending memos would be needed in the immediate aftermath of a major Atlantic hurricane, according to people familiar with the exercise. Based on the spending level for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, employees determined it would require at least 80 funding approvals by Noem in the initial days to effectively save lives and assist victims, one of the people said.