FIFA told stadium sponsors to get lost. They spun it into marketing gold.

When the stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., was selected as one of 16 sites for World Cup games, it looked like a coup for Levi’s. The sports complex is ringed with four elephant-size logos of the apparel company, one of the perks of a $220 million naming-rights sponsorship that saw its brand splashed far and wide during the Super Bowl.
FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, had other plans. It told stadiums across the U.S., Mexico and Canada that every inch of their sponsors’ branding had to be removed. FIFA has its own marketing deals and it didn’t want anything to divert attention from its corporate partners, who combined in 2026 are paying it an estimated $1.8 billion for World Cup marketing rights.