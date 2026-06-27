FIFA told stadium sponsors to get lost. They spun it into marketing gold.

When the stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., was selected as one of 16 sites for World Cup games, it looked like a coup for Levi’s. The sports complex is ringed with four elephant-size logos of the apparel company, one of the perks of a $220 million naming-rights sponsorship that saw its brand splashed far and wide during the Super Bowl.
When the stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., was selected as one of 16 sites for World Cup games, it looked like a coup for Levi’s. The sports complex is ringed with four elephant-size logos of the apparel company, one of the perks of a $220 million naming-rights sponsorship that saw its brand splashed far and wide during the Super Bowl.
FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, had other plans. It told stadiums across the U.S., Mexico and Canada that every inch of their sponsors’ branding had to be removed. FIFA has its own marketing deals and it didn’t want anything to divert attention from its corporate partners, who combined in 2026 are paying it an estimated $1.8 billion for World Cup marketing rights.
But something unexpected has happened since Levi’s followed orders to shield its brand from public view: It’s gotten even more attention.
In the process, the company started an exposure-grabbing movement among Heinz, Gillette and other brands that were supposed to go into hiding this summer. Instead they have banded together in a rare display of gentle mockery of an organization that doesn’t mess around.
The coverup crew of Levi’s Stadium sneaked one past FIFA by following the letter if not the spirit of the law. The white cloth that was draped over the jeans-maker’s logo was so thin that the coverup practically accentuated the block letters spelling out its name.
Playing up the absurdity of the disguise, the company promptly changed its logo across social media to a facsimile of the covered-up sign.
“Welcoming the world to the beautiful [redacted] stadium!” the company wrote in an Instagram post with video of the badly disguised signage. Then Levi’s went further, shrouding real-life signs at stores across the world.
It isn’t exactly what the world soccer powers had in mind when they kicked off the great “debranding” of stadiums across North America. As part of FIFA’s efforts to keep the focus on its partners, stadiums have been christened with neutral, location-specific names that show up even on Apple and Google Maps. (Levi’s Stadium is now San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Lincoln Financial Field has been dubbed Philadelphia Stadium.)
At some locations, no logo was too small to cover up. In Boston, a team of workers stuck pieces of tape over the Gillette logos that usually adorn some of the 64,000-plus seats in the venue where the New England Patriots play.
Levi’s World Cup gambit had legs. The Canadian Instagram page of Heinz changed its profile picture to a badly taped-over version of its logo, and posted a picture of its ketchup with the logo censored. “No matter where you watch the game, we’re bringing fans the ‘official’ game experience, by creating the Unofficial Stadium Ketchup,” the company wrote, alluding to its prevalence at North American stadiums—-and lack of official FIFA sponsor status.
Heinz in Toronto and Vancouver last week also handed out covered-up versions of its ketchup bottles and packets to fans outside of World Cup stadiums.
Other brands including Beats by Dre covered up their logos online in an unexpected wave of brand solidarity.
On Instagram, Gillette posted a picture of its stadium logo covered in what looks like a mound of shaving foam with the caption, “At least we got to choose how we cover it.” The photo was, in fact, a computer-generated spoof; the real sign is covered simply with fabric.
Lumen Technologies this month produced a YouTube mockumentary depicting Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Ryan Asdourian single-handedly taking down all of its signage around Lumen Field in Seattle. In a hard hat and hi-viz vest, Asdourian appears climbing ladders to tape- and marker-over all mentions of the brand. In reality it was stadiums and cities, not sponsors, that worked with FIFA to delete signage.
“We knew this would happen,” Asdourian said. “We saw it not as a negative thing but as an opportunity to have a little bit of fun with it.”
Lumen has followed up with another comedy skit, including one about a company lawyer who zealously stops Seattleites from uttering the brand’s name. It plans to put out a “rebrand grand opening” video once FIFA leaves town.
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has emerged as an exception to the debranding. The logo on the exterior of the 8-year-old venue known for its retractable roof was eventually deemed too complicated to be covered. But every other Mercedes-Benz marque has been wiped, along with the logos of non-FIFA-sponsor Kimberly-Clark that adorn soap dispensers in its bathrooms.
MetLife may have been temporarily renamed “New York New Jersey Stadium,” but the brand can still be seen throughout the stadium—- the coverup job didn’t extend to cupholders. And those attendees plugging the stadium into GPS for directions?
“They still have to drive to 1 MetLife Stadium Drive,” said Michael Roberts, MetLife’s marketing and communications chief.
Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com