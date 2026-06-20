Fighting flares again in Lebanon despite Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

DUBAI—Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah flared again in Lebanon on Saturday, just hours after a renewed ceasefire and as the U.S. and Iran were working to get their next round of peace talks back on track.
Iran postponed plans for talks Friday after a series of heavy Israeli strikes in retaliation for a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four Israeli soldiers.
Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a renewed ceasefire that took effect at 4 p.m. local time that day. But Saturday, Lebanese state media reported a new round of Israeli attacks including around the southern city of Nabatieh.
The Israeli military carried out the attacks after Hezbollah fired more than 50 times at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, a military official said.