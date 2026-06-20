Fighting flares again in Lebanon despite Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

DUBAI—Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah flared again in Lebanon on Saturday, just hours after a renewed ceasefire and as the U.S. and Iran were working to get their next round of peace talks back on track.
DUBAI—Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah flared again in Lebanon on Saturday, just hours after a renewed ceasefire and as the U.S. and Iran were working to get their next round of peace talks back on track.
Iran postponed plans for talks Friday after a series of heavy Israeli strikes in retaliation for a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four Israeli soldiers.
Iran postponed plans for talks Friday after a series of heavy Israeli strikes in retaliation for a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four Israeli soldiers.
Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a renewed ceasefire that took effect at 4 p.m. local time that day. But Saturday, Lebanese state media reported a new round of Israeli attacks including around the southern city of Nabatieh.
The Israeli military carried out the attacks after Hezbollah fired more than 50 times at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, a military official said.
The conflict is complicating President Trump’s efforts to wind down the war with Iran, which has insisted that the fighting in Lebanon must end at the same time.
A memorandum of understanding that aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting, signed Wednesday by Trump, says at the outset that the war on the Lebanese front must end as well.
Iran told mediators that Israel’s strikes were a breach of the agreement and that it was seeking guarantees that they would end before negotiations could start, according to Iranian and Arab officials.
Israel considers the fight against Hezbollah to be a vital national-security issue. Top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have said the country won’t back down and will continue to hold territory in Lebanon until Hezbollah is vanquished.
The Trump administration has vacillated in its messaging to Israel, at times supporting the country’s right to defend itself but at other times lashing out at its wartime ally.
“They have to get a collar on their dog,” a senior administration official said of Hezbollah’s patron Iran at a press briefing Wednesday, where the U.S. read out the text of the memorandum of understanding. “If Hezbollah attacks Israel, Israel’s going to have the full ability to go and attack.”
Trump and Vice President JD Vance then criticized Israel in tough terms for what they called excessive use of force.
The president softened his tone Friday, telling reporters that Israel and the U.S. fought well together and praising Netanyahu.
“We’ve had a great relationship with Israel, we were very formidable,” Trump said. “And Bibi Netanyahu is a warrior prime minister, and he should be acknowledged as that.”