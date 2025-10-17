Fighting flares in Gaza as Donald Trump says “The war is over”
Clashes between Hamas and armed gangs threaten his peace plan
It took Donald Trump less than 12 hours on the ground to bring peace to the Middle East. At least this is how his whirlwind visit to the region on October 13th was framed. It began with his arrival in Israel as the last living hostages were being released from Gaza and ended with him on a stage in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, flanked by a choir of Arab and Western leaders, with the slogan “Peace in the Middle East" as his backdrop.