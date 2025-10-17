Fighting flares in Gaza as Donald Trump says “The war is over”

And yet even as he was celebrating his victory lap, Hamas was trying to reassert its control over Gaza. The first challenge to the truce came as Hamas handed over only nine of the 28 bodies of deceased hostages. There are fears that Israel could use this as a pretext to resume fighting. Israel Katz, the defence minister, accused Hamas of “a clear infringement" of the deal and warned it would be “answered in kind". Mr Netanyahu is unlikely to cross the president by going back to war, but Israel could again limit the flow of aid to Gaza.