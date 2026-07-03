Financial lessons from people who had lavish weddings

An exchange of vows at a historic villa on Lake Como. A celebratory groom’s procession down a closed off Fifth Avenue. A quiet ceremony at an exclusive luxury resort in Florida.
Couples who’ve shelled out big for their dream weddings say the photos don’t capture what it takes to stage such storybook affairs, like the costs to ferry guests around a city or the surprise $100,000 bill that arrived after everyone went home.
These are weddings that come with price tags that reach well into the six or even seven figures, and they offer a hint of the scale of preparations likely going into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials, rumored to be at Madison Square Garden this weekend.