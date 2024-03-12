First boat carrying aid for starving Gazans departs Cyprus

A small barge carrying food aid set off from Cyprus toward the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the first test of a new maritime corridor seen as one way to counter the hunger crisis unfolding in the Palestinian enclave five months into Israel’s war against Hamas.

The delivery is organized by World Central Kitchen, an aid group, and Spanish charity Open Arms, with backing from the United Arab Emirates. It is separate from an initiative announced last week by President Biden, who said he had directed the U.S. military to build a floating pier on the Gaza coast to help overcome obstacles to trucking aid over land.

Aid workers have said that the maritime deliveries won’t come close to meeting the overwhelming level of need in Gaza, especially in the north of the strip, where a vicious cycle of Israeli military operations, the breakdown of order and rising desperation have throttled aid provision. The Palestinian health ministry says 25 people in Gaza, most of them children, have died from malnutrition and dehydration in recent days. Humanitarian agencies warn that without more consistent aid deliveries, many more could die as a result of insufficient food and drinking water in the coming months.

The nearly 200 tons of flour, rice and protein sources on the barge, which is being pulled across choppy waters by a small tugboat, is enough for around half a million meals. An estimated 250,000 to 500,000 Palestinians remain in northern Gaza, where many have taken to scavenging for food and mixing animal feed into their bread to survive.

The vessel will take two to three days to cross the roughly 200 nautical miles between Cyprus and northern Gaza. Once there, aid workers will likely use smaller boats to unload its contents directly onto the beach. Israeli airstrikes put Gaza’s only port out of service in the early days of the war.

U.S. officials have said it would take around 60 days to build the pier needed for the larger aid deliveries coordinated by Washington. People familiar with the plan have said that if it works, 200 truckloads worth of aid could arrive every day. That is the minimum that the United Nations considers necessary to feed the population, but would still be a stopgap measure compared with supplies before the war when Gaza’s population of 2.2 million relied on approximately 500 truckloads a day.

The charity operation, which has been in the making for months, aims to get food into Gaza sooner, but at least initially on a much smaller scale.

“We are moving," José Andrés, the celebrity chef who founded World Central Kitchen, said Tuesday morning.

The charity, which has already delivered 35 million meals to Gaza over land and through airdrops carried out by the Jordanian air force, has said it is coordinating the operation with Israel and unnamed Palestinian figures in Gaza. It is not clear who the Palestinian figures are since Israel hasn’t established an alternative civilian authority after breaking Hamas’s control of the north. Questions remain about how the aid will be secured and safely distributed once it reaches the enclave.

U.N. agencies and charities suspended food-delivery missions to the north in February after an aid convoy was hit by Israeli naval gunfire. Israel said its forces were targeting Hamas infrastructure.

The U.N.’s pullback and diplomatic pressure from the U.S. has forced Israel to become more deeply involved in getting aid to the north. One of those humanitarian operations turned deadly on Feb. 29, when more than 110 people were shot or trampled to death at a roundabout in Gaza City when Israeli forces fired at Palestinians who Israeli officials said were threatening troops. Palestinians said the people were trying to get food.

“We may fail, but the biggest failure will be not trying!" Andrés wrote on X. “We could bring millions of meals a day…The people of the north will be fed!"

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission which backs the project, called the ship’s departure “a sign of hope" and said many more would follow.

The shift to seaborne aid shipments reflects the urgency and scale of Gaza’s need for food and the changing calculations of the Biden administration and other governments, which are taking a more direct role in providing aid.

Biden’s announcement in his State of the Union address followed weeks of failed attempts by U.S. and Arab negotiators to mediate a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to alleviate the increasingly dire crisis. The U.S. began airdropping aid over Gaza this month, a move that some observers said would have a limited impact given the small amounts that can be delivered this way, and the chaos such deliveries can create on the ground.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks left 1,200 Israelis dead, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. Israel’s ground-and-air offensive has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, say Gaza health officials, who don’t distinguish between civilians and militants.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has also regularly traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia. In one of the largest exchanges so far, about 100 rockets were fired Tuesday morning from Lebanon to northern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

Laurence Norman contributed to this article.

Write to Stephen Kalin at stephen.kalin@wsj.com and Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com