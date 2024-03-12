First boat carrying aid for starving Gazans departs Cyprus
SummaryThe ship marks first test of a new maritime corridor seen as one way to counter the hunger crisis unfolding in the Palestinian enclave.
A small barge carrying food aid set off from Cyprus toward the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the first test of a new maritime corridor seen as one way to counter the hunger crisis unfolding in the Palestinian enclave five months into Israel’s war against Hamas.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more