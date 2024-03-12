First boat carrying aid for starving Gazans departs Cyprus

Aid workers have said that the maritime deliveries won’t come close to meeting the overwhelming level of need in Gaza, especially in the north of the strip, where a vicious cycle of Israeli military operations, the breakdown of order and rising desperation have throttled aid provision. The Palestinian health ministry says 25 people in Gaza, most of them children, have died from malnutrition and dehydration in recent days. Humanitarian agencies warn that without more consistent aid deliveries, many more could die as a result of insufficient food and drinking water in the coming months.