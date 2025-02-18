First cows, now cats. Is bird flu coming for humans next?
Sumathi Reddy ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 08:10 AM IST
SummaryWith so much H5N1 circulating in the U.S., scientists worry we are a few mutations away from a potential human pandemic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A strain of bird flu recently spread from wild birds and poultry to cows, and a dairy worker subsequently tested positive for the strain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less