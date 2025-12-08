Five Reasons Investors Are Feeling Good About Stocks Again
Sam Goldfarb , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Dec 2025, 07:06 am IST
Summary
Recent gains reflect more than just optimism about artificial intelligence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anxiety has given way to hope on Wall Street.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story