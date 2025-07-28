Five signs of a market bubble investors are tracking

Breadth has improved

Since stocks returned to their pre-April levels, the daily moves have been small. And the rally has expanded beyond the Magnificent Seven and other tech giants to include financial companies, industrial firms and communication services. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has climbed more than 7% over the past month, while shares of GE energy spinoff GE Vernova and advertising tech firm Trade Desk rose more than 20% in the same period.